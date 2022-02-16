Alert! Update Google Chrome now; serious bugs found

Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers globally, along with Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari. If your computer or laptop also uses Google Chrome, you should update it immediately! In a recent update, Google has revealed that it has detected as many as 11 security issues in the Chrome web browser, with more than 50 percent falling in the realm of high severity vulnerability. Google has rolled out an update to Google Chrome on the stable channel to address the security threat, and users should update quickly. The latest update version is 98.0.4758.102. Google has listed the reported bugs and security fixes for the Chrome browser on the blog. Notably, this is Google's first zero-day patch of 2022. It also admits an active exploit of the flaw, saying, "Google is aware of reports of an exploit for CVE-2022-0609 in the nature. "

What should you do?

Older software means that it is prone to be affected by malicious acts or bugs compared to those who regularly update their software; an update does not simply fix reported vulnerabilities but also hardens it to avoid being infected by unreported bugs. For now, the Google Chrome update (version 98.0.4758.102) is said to fix the issues and improve the browser vulnerabilities. Therefore, Google Chrome users are strongly recommended to update to the latest version to avoid potential threats. These are simple steps to update your Chrome browser.

How to update Google Chrome:

1. First, open the Chrome browser on your system to update Google Chrome.

2. Tap on three dots at the top right corner of the web screen.

3. Click on Settings.

4. Then click on 'About Chrome.' Here you will see which version you are using.

5. If you are on an older version, it will automatically update your Google Chrome to the latest version.



