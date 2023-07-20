All about WhatsApp dedicated app for Wear OS 3-powered smartwatches

WhatsApp has started rolling out a dedicated app for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 and above. First introduced at Google I/O 2023, the new app helps users stay connected with others even if they don't have a phone. This is very useful if the smartwatch is LTE capable, which supports cellular connectivity with an eSIM. The application is also simple. Users can reply with voice messages, emoji, normal text, and quick replies.







quick-reply from the wrist?⌚️ yes plshttps://t.co/w9h7ddYqGX — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023





WhatsApp is now available globally on WearOS

The launch timing is also interesting as Samsung will launch its next-generation Galaxy Watch 6 series on July 26. Samsung has been working closely with Google to improve Wear OS for smartwatches. Google has also been working on the operating system following the launch of the Pixel Watch. Adding new and popular apps will attract many Android users and keep them on the system.

The new WhatsApp app for Wear OS means more features. Until now, Wear OS users could reply to WhatsApp messages as many smartwatches offered a reply option. The new app allows users to send voice messages that weren't available before. The WhatsApp app for Apple Watch is still not available.

With this, WhatsApp has extended its app support to another platform. The company offers an app for phones, Android tablets, desktop computers, and the web.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart posted about the new app on the Meta Threads app. In a post, Cathcart writes: "Whatsapp is now available on Wear OS! You can start new conversations, reply to messages and receive audio calls from your watch. Download it from the Play Store." Mark Zuckerberg has praised the launch of the app.

In other WhatsApp-related news, Meta has launched a new feature in its messaging app to allow users to send text messages without saving numbers.

The new feature improves communication with unknown numbers, removing the annoyance of saving contacts beforehand. In the current setup, sending a text to an unknown number on WhatsApp requires saving it to your phone's contacts, but the messaging platform simplifies this process by removing the need to save contacts first. Some users are already receiving this update, while a mass rollout is expected soon. Users must ensure that they are using the latest version of WhatsApp. Next, open the app and tap the "Start New Chat" button. In the search bar, enter the unknown number you want to connect with, and WhatsApp will search the contact for a match.