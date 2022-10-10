Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Amazon Pay announces 'Win a Super Offer'

As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Pay announced a 'Win a Super Offer' that enables customers to claim a shopping offer of their choice. To 'Win a Super Offer', customers can follow three simple steps –



- Click on any 'Super Offer' banner on Amazon.in and select your favourite shopping product or category.



- Then pay a bill, recharge your phone, add money to your Amazon Pay balance, or send money to anyone.

- Once the transaction is complete, the Super offer can be collected as a Reward and used for the purchase of any product within the same category.

- Customers can win Super offers and redeem them for additional cashbacks while purchasing their favourite products during GIF 22'.

Commenting on Super offers, Girish Krishnan - Director, Rewards and Merchant Services Amazon Pay, said, "At Amazon Pay, we are humbled to serve our customers and enable them to enjoy an unmatched shopping experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Customers are constantly seeking differentiated, meaningful digital payment experiences that add value to their lives. Our new 'Win a Super Offer' proposition makes the festive season even more rewarding for our customers as they can win offers for products of their choice and redeem them for cashbacks. We will continue to bring such customer backward initiatives to facilitate a trusted, convenient and rewarding payment experience."

Besides 'Win a Super Offer', Amazon Pay has introduced several other rewards to make shopping more exciting during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Customers can go to the Rewards page and claim upto INR 7,500 in cashback rewards during the event. They can also extend their budget with Amazon Pay Later and get up to 5% unlimited cashback on shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Additionally, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the event can enjoy rewards up to Rs. 2,500 as a welcome offer. Those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get welcome rewards of up to Rs.600 and an instant credit of up to Rs.60,000. Customers who sign up for Amazon Pay UPI can also get up to Rs.600 in welcome rewards.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, #PayAmazonSe, opens the world of exciting cashback and rewards. Click here