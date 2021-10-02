Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Smartphone Deals for Less than Rs 30,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins October 3 for non-Prime consumers. Many good mid-range smartphones will be sold at a discounted price during this sale. In addition, there are also bank offers so you can buy them at the lowest prices ever. With this in mind, we have listed the best smartphone deals to look out for under Rs 30,000.



OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 brings a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Plus, you get a decent camera upgrade over its predecessor with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle sensor. The device ships with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 65 W fast charging. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 retails for 29,999, but during the sale, it can be used for Rs 28,499.

Mi 11X

The Mi 11X can be purchased for as little as Rs 20,990, including HDFC bank offerings. The device will cost Rs 26,999, which is Rs 3000 less than the original price. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel lens for a selfie - a 4520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge support powers this Mi 11X.

iQOO 7 5G

The iQOO 7 5G is a solid mid-range device powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The device also has a good camera suite including 48-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. iQOO 7 5G is offered in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. iQOO 7 sells for Rs 31,990, but during this sale, you can buy it for just Rs 26,990.

OnePlus Nord CE

The OnePlus Nord CE is the cheapest OnePlus device available in the country at Rs 22,999. The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is further paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus Nord CE features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. This device can be purchased for Rs 23,499 (8GB / 128GB variant) during the sale.

Vivo V21e 5G

Vivo V21e 5G features a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset clocked at 2.3GHz. The device offers a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo V21e 5G has a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 44-megapixel shooter for selfies. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery with 33 W charging support. Vivo V21e will sell for Rs 24,990 during the sale.