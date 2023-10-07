Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best 5 Smartphones under Rs 20,000

Amazon is back with its much-awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. It is set to begin on October 8 and has now gone live for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items.



In case you are looking for a smartphone with a fast processor and a good camera under Rs 20,000, look no further.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G(8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 19,999. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 18,600 by offering their old smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is up for grabs during the Amazon sale at 18,499. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

Realme Narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at Rs 18,499. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

iQOO Z7s 5G

The iQOO Z7s 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) variant is currently retailing at Rs 17,999. Customers can avail of Prime Savings 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 16,900 by offering their old smartphones.

TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G

The TECNO Camon 20 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs 19,999. Further, interested buyers can reduce the price up to Rs 18,600 by offering their old smartphones.