Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Tablets iPad Air, Redmi Pad and more

Amazon is back with its other Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. It is scheduled to begin on October 8. As usual, Amazon Prime members got early access to the sale starting at midnight on October 7.

The e-commerce giant has shown several offers and discounts on its platform. SBI cardholders can avail an instant 10 per cent discount on their purchases. Interestingly, the offer includes deals of up to 40 per cent on mobile phones and accessories and 75 per cent on laptops, smartwatches and other items.

If you are looking for a premium tablet, look no further. Here are the best deals on the best tablets for you:

Apple 2022 iPad Air with M1 chip

The 2022 Apple iPad Air with M1 chip is available for ₹59,900 instead of ₹69,900. This tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 widescreen colour, and an anti-reflective coating. It has impressive cameras and storage options of up to 256GB.

Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad with MediaTek Helio G99 processor is selling at ₹14,498 instead of ₹28,999, after a massive 50 per cent discount. The Tab features a 26.95cm screen and built-in eye protection.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is currently priced at ₹49,998 instead of ₹66,999. It features an 11-inch WQXGA display and offers 120Hz refresh. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the Tab and has an 8000mAh battery. As for optics, the Samsung tablet has a 13MP + 6MP dual camera setup. The device includes a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies and video recording.

Lenovo Tab M10

The Lenovo Tab M10 is currently selling at a price of ₹16,999 instead of ₹34,000 during the Amazon Sale 2023. This tablet features a 10.61-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 13MP primary camera, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device.

Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 is priced at ₹13,998 instead of the original retail price of ₹25,999. This tablet features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC powers the device and runs on Magic UI 7.1 interface based on Android 13.