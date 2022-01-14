Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: American Electronics Giant Westinghouse Announces Massive Rebates on its Smart TVs

New Delhi: Amazon, India's largest e-commerce site, has announced its latest Great Republic Day Sale for 2022, which will start ahead of the 73rd Republic Day. The e-commerce giant will be offering hefty price drops of up to 50% on American electronics giant Westinghouse Smart TVs and up to 75% across various categories. The sale will take place from January 17 to January 20, 2022. During the sale, SBI bank cardholders will also receive a 10% immediate discount and no-cost EMI options. Amazon Prime members, on the other hand, would be able to shop for the offer a day ahead of time.

With a more than 100-year history of trust and reliability, Westinghouse is an American consumer electronics behemoth that entered the Indian market last year and is only available on Amazon with a 4-star rating. You can save up to 28% on the GST input tax credit if you register for GST.

The budget-friendly TVs in the catalogue include the 24-inch non-smart LED TV, which is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768. The prices of the 32-inch HD Ready and 40-inch FHD smart Android TVs have been slashed to Rs 11,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Both the devices are powered by Android 9, which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits of brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience. The 43-inch FHD TV comes with a speaker output of 30w, has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 18,999. The model is powered by Android 9, which comes up with a High Dynamic Range of 500 nits of brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB Ram, and 8GB of ROM. A very well-designed UHD 55-inch model priced at 32,999 has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with a 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB ROM, and 2 speakers.

Brand Model Jan BAU RD Sale Price Westinghouse WH24PL01 7999 6999 Westinghouse WH32SP12 12999 11999 Westinghouse WH40SP50 18499 16999 Westinghouse WH43SP77 20999 18999 Westinghouse WH55UD45 32999 32999

Commenting on the announcement, Pallavi Singh, Vice President, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), an exclusive brand license of Westinghouse in India, said, "With the huge price drops being offered, we are affirmative about the increased momentum in sales that we are going to gain through this Republic Day Sale for our products, which we debuted with last year."

"In India, we are known for celebrating festivals and Republic Day is an occasion that shoppers eagerly await for discounts on products that they have been eyeing, with our strategic partner, amazon.in, and its last-mile and speedy door-step delivery, we strive to reach every household in the shortest gap possible", she further added

About Westinghouse:

Westinghouse is built upon a tradition of dependability and innovation. Today, we strive to make everyday life a little better by offering a wide range of quality products and services you can trust. For more than 130 years, Westinghouse has stood for innovative, reliable, high-quality products and customer service. A combination of groundbreaking technology and rock-solid dependability has made Westinghouse one of the world's most trusted brands. Since 1886, Westinghouse has brought the best to life. For further informationhttps://westinghousetv.in/

