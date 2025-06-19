Amazon India to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in 2025 to bolster operations network

Live
Amazon on Thursday said it will invest over Rs 2,000 crore ($233 million) in 2025 to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being programmes
New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday said it will invest over Rs 2,000 crore ($233 million) in 2025 to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being programmes, along with developing new tools and technology for its fulfillment network.
The new investment builds on top of Amazon’s investments in creating an operations network that helps the company deliver to all serviceable pin-codes across the country, the company said in a statement.
"For over a decade now in India, we have been focused on building the best-in-class logistics infrastructure — designed to deliver with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for our customers across the country,” said Abhinav Singh, VP-Operations, Amazon India and Australia.
“By strengthening our infrastructure capabilities, enhancing processing capacity, and implementing state-of-the-art technology, we're positioning Amazon to better serve customers throughout India while supporting our employees, associates and partners who are the heart of it all,” Singh mentioned.
The tech giant plans to leverage these investments to launch new sites and upgrade existing facilities across its fulfilment, sortation and delivery network.
This investment will enhance processing capacity, improve fulfillment speed, and increase efficiency across the company's operations network that will help Amazon serve customers across India faster and more reliably.
Amazon said it will also continue to invest and expand initiatives aimed at improving the health and financial well-being of employees and associates across the operations network.
At the fifth edition of its annual ‘Smbhav Summit’ in the national capital in December last year, the e-commerce giant announced to increase its exports commitment fourfold to enable over $80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030.
The e-commerce major also earmarked $120 million from its ‘Smbhav Venture Fund’ to invest in startups that digitise consumer goods. The company had earlier pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $20 billion in cumulative exports from India and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025.