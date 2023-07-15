Amazon Prime Day: Buy Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for Rs 7000 less

The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, its most robust and stylish foldable phone, is now on sale. As part of the Amazon Prime Day event, you can get the Razr 40 Ultra at a massive discount of Rs 7000. The good thing about this phone is its large screen on the back, which also acts as a useful second screen. They've made improvements to the design this time, and you have plenty of colour options.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: How to get Rs 7000 discount

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was launched for Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, during the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get a fixed discount of Rs 7000 on the device if you purchase using an ICICI credit card. So, the price will drop to Rs 82,999. Similarly, if you have a credit card from SBI Bank, you can get a discount of up to Rs 6250.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Features Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has some notable changes compared to its predecessor. One significant change is the size of the external screen. It now offers a 3.6-inch viewing area, allowing users to call and use certain apps. Display quality has also improved on the Ultra model. Motorola has used a 10-bit screen that promises a high refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, HDR10+ support, and a maximum brightness of 1100 nits. The main screen has also been upgraded, with a 10-bit LTPO panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1400 nits.

Both the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra have a robust build quality, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for external displays. The materials used are the same, vegan or metallic, depending on the colour variant. Additionally, both have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a relatively more minor 3800mAh battery but supports 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. The smaller battery size may result in faster charging with the provided charger than the Razr 40.

Regarding camera setup, the Razr 40 Ultra differs from its sibling. It has a 12-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). While it may seem less potent than the Razr 40's 64-megapixel camera, the Razr 40 Ultra's primary camera has a larger aperture, allowing it to capture more light. This can result in better colours and better night photos. The primary camera is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that can also serve as a macro snapper. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.