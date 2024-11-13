Amazon Shuts Down Freevee as Prime Video Introduces Ads

Amazon is discontinuing Freevee, its free ad-supported streaming service, as content shifts to Prime Video. This change allows non-Prime members to watch selected Freevee shows on Prime Video, Deadline reports. The Freevee brand will gradually phase out over the coming weeks.

Freevee began in 2019 as IMDb Freedive was rebranded as IMDb TV and became Freevee in 2022. Known for its original content like Bosch: Legacy and Jury Duty, it began hosting some Prime Video shows in 2023.

Adweek earlier reported Amazon's plans to end Freevee, a move likely influenced by Prime Video's new ad-supported tier introduced in January. With ads now on Prime Video, the overlap between Amazon's streaming options had become less distinct, leading to Freevee's gradual shutdown.

"To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding," said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement to Deadline. "There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels — all available on Prime Video."



