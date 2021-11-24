Amazon Studios to make a Mass Effect TV show: Report

As per a report by Deadline, Amazon does not trust the newly released Wheel of Time series and its upcoming Lord of the Rings show to attract sci-fi/fantasy viewers. Instead, the entertainment news outlet reports that Amazon is "nearing a deal to develop a series" based on the Mass Effect games.



While Electronic Arts and BioWare haven't announced a series, there have been more than a few hints. Earlier this year, the project manager for EA's remastered Mass Effect: Legendary Edition trilogy told Business Insider that "not a matter of if, but when" a movie or TV show project related to it comes out play.



There was also that interesting February Instagram post from Henry Cavill, who may want to add the male Commander Shepard to his geek résumé alongside Superman and Geralt from The Witcher. The actor posted an easily blurred image hinting at a "secret project?" and internet detectives discovered that it was actually a hard copy of the Wikipedia entry for Mass Effect 3.



Any details, such as how this could tie into a new game in the series, are unclear, even if some people, like this very imaginative wiki editor, already have fan casting in mind. Well, there's a safe guess I can make: it probably won't be based on Mass Effect: Andromeda.