Android users at risk: SpinOk Trojan Malware found in 100 apps in Google Play

Researchers have flagged a new, highly dangerous malware that infected over 100 apps on the Google Play Store. Security researchers at Dr Web, with BleepingComputer, have discovered a new spyware called 'SpinOK' that has infected more than 100 Android applications available for download. What makes the situation more worrying is that these apps have been downloaded 421,290,300 times, putting a significant number of Android users at risk of cyber threats.

While Google was informed of the issues and reportedly removed the apps, the researchers advised users to remove these apps, take precautions, and refrain from downloading similar apps in the future.

What is SpinOK malware?

Revealing more about 'SpinOK', the study cites that this Trojan malware is disguised as an advertising SDK and appears legitimate by offering mini-games with daily rewards to attract users. However, once downloaded, the malware steals private data stored on users' devices and sends it to a remote server. The report further reveals that the infected apps had different levels of malicious content, with some still containing harmful software. In contrast, others had specific versions or were removed from the store entirely.

"On the surface, the SpinOk module is designed to maintain users' interest in apps with the help of mini-games, a system of tasks, and alleged prizes and reward drawings," the report by Doctor Web reveals.

Top 10 Android apps affected by Malware

Biugo - video maker&video editor (at least 50,000,000 downloads). Crazy Drop (at least 10,000,000 downloads). Cashzine - Earn money reward (at least 10,000,000 downloads). Fizzo Novel - Reading Offline (at least 10,000,000 downloads). CashEM: Get Rewards (at least 5,000,000 downloads). Tick: watch to earn (at least 5,000,000 downloads). MVBit - MV video status maker (at least 50,000,000 downloads). Noizz- video editor with music (at least 100,000,000 downloads). VFly: video editor&video maker (at least 50,000,000 downloads). Zapya - File Transfer, Share (at least 100,000,000 downloads; the trojan module was present in version 6.3.3 to version 6.4 and is no longer present in current version 6.4.1).



