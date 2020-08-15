Android users can still download Fortnite; Know how

Fortnite has been banned from the respective Apple and Google app stores, leaving millions of fans clueless about its plans. But while the differences between Google, Apple and Epic Games continue, some lucky users can still download and play it on their Android phones. This can be done in two ways, and both are official forms.

This is the first way that Epic Games website has mentioned – Know how to do it:

 Go to the Epic Games Store website and search for Fortnite. This can be done on desktop and Android phones both. On Android phones, please visit fortnite.com/android.

 Download the Epic Games app.

 Search for Fortnite on the desktop app, and click on 'Get'. Android users can download the app's apk directly from the website and open it.

 You can search for Fortnite on desktop, in the Epic Games app store and download it for free.

The second way is particular for Samsung Galaxy users. They can download Fortnite from Samsung's app store.

 On your Samsung smartphone, open the Galaxy Store app.

 Please search for the game Fortnite and install it.

It's done!

As of now, it doesn't look like iOS/iPhone users will be able to get access to Fortnite that soon. This can be annoying for most of the users, and we can only hope that Apple and Epic solve their clashes and work together once again to bring the game to the App Store. At present, both are tangled in a lawsuit.