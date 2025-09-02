Apple Adds Older iPhones to Vintage List Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

As Apple gears up to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series on September 9, the tech giant has quietly updated its vintage device list, affecting several older iPhone models. The company’s vintage list includes products that have been out of distribution for at least five years but less than seven.

This month, the latest iPhones to join the vintage category are the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, including the (PRODUCT)RED versions of the iPhone 8 models.

Why the vintage designation matters

Being on Apple’s vintage list doesn’t mean your iPhone is immediately obsolete. Devices in this category remain eligible for repairs through Apple and its authorized service providers. However, availability of spare parts can be limited.

“These devices usually do not receive newer iOS versions, while security updates are expected to continue,” experts note. Essentially, you can still use your device safely, but certain software features may no longer be available.

For iPhone owners, this is a gentle reminder that while immediate upgrades aren’t mandatory, it may be a good time to start considering a newer model.

From vintage to obsolete

Apple also maintains an obsolete list, which includes devices that stopped distribution more than seven years ago. Currently, the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus—specifically the 32GB variants—fall under this category. Devices on the obsolete list no longer have guaranteed repair support, and security updates are unlikely.

“For users with any devices in the obsolete list, it is time to move on to a new iPhone. Not only will your iPhone hardly get service support, but a lack of security patches could make it vulnerable to cyberattacks,” analysts warn.

Apple’s long-term support advantage

While some users may view these updates as a push to upgrade, Apple continues to lead the smartphone industry in long-term support. The company’s consistent software updates for iPhones have even influenced Android competitors like Samsung and Google to extend software support up to seven years.

As the iPhone 17 launch draws near, Apple’s vintage and obsolete classifications serve as both a guide and a gentle nudge for users evaluating whether it’s time to upgrade, while still offering a safety net for those holding on to older devices.