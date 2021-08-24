Apple, Amazon, Microsoft CEOs to Meet Joe Biden over cybersecurity: Report

President Joe Biden plans to host a meeting tomorrow, i.e on Wednesday to discuss how companies are improving cybersecurity after the waves of recent security breaches and ransomware attacks. Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will be attending this meeting, according to Bloomberg. Google, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, and the energy firm Southern Company have also been invited, and Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning is also set to attend, Bloomberg reports.



While it's not exactly known what the president and any attendees plan to discuss, there will surely be a lot to talk about given incidents like the massive Solarwinds hack, the Kaseya ransomware attack, or the Colonial Pipeline shutdown resulting from a cyberattack.

Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, JPMorgan, and Southern Company all declined to comment to Bloomberg, and a Southern Company spokesperson declined to comment to The Verge. The White House and the other companies have not replied to requests for comment from The Verge.