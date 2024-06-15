Apple and Meta Face EU Charges for Violating the Digital Markets Act

Apple and Meta are under scrutiny by the European Commission for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). According to reports from the Financial Times and Reuters, Apple could be charged in the coming weeks, while Meta may also face possible charges.

The Commission reportedly focuses on Apple's "steering" practices, which involve charging developers to direct users to third-party purchase options. Meta's potential charges relate to its ad-free subscription services for Facebook and Instagram within the EU.

Reuters indicates that the Commission will issue preliminary findings, giving both companies a chance to make necessary adjustments before making any final decisions. Apple is expected to be the first to face charges, possibly within the next few weeks. The Verge's requests for comments from the European Commission and Apple went unanswered, while Meta declined to comment.

These impending charges follow the Commission's investigations into DMA non-compliance by Apple, Meta, and Alphabet, which began in March. The DMA, which classifies Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (owner of TikTok), Meta, and Microsoft as "gatekeepers," requires these companies to adhere to specific rules regarding the core platform services they offer.

With the DMA now in effect, the European Commission is actively enforcing its regulations to ensure fair competition and prevent market abuse by these dominant tech giants.