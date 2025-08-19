Apple Begins iPhone 17 Production in India Ahead of Global Launch

Apple has quietly started manufacturing its upcoming iPhone 17 in India, marking another big step in its efforts to diversify production beyond China. According to reports, Foxconn has begun assembling units at its new Bengaluru facility, months before the official launch event.

This development signals Apple’s growing reliance on India as both a manufacturing hub and a consumer market. The Bengaluru plant, located in Devanahalli, is Foxconn’s second-largest facility outside China and was built with an investment of nearly USD 2.8 billion (around Rs 25,000 crore). Production is still on a limited scale, with engineers from Taiwan and other regions fine-tuning processes. Alongside this, Foxconn’s Chennai unit is also engaged in building the new iPhone models, ensuring multiple supply sources from India.

Over the past two years, Apple has significantly scaled up its India operations. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the company manufactured iPhones worth USD 22 billion, reflecting a sharp 60 percent growth from the previous year. CEO Tim Cook even confirmed that a majority of iPhones sold in the US during the June quarter were sourced from India. This underlines the country’s rising importance in Apple’s global supply chain.

Apple is not slowing down. Industry insiders suggest the company aims to ramp up production to 60 million iPhones this year, a steep rise compared to the 35–40 million units produced last year. Exports from India are also expected to double as Apple works to meet rising demand in the US and other global markets.

On the consumer front, Apple’s sales in India are steadily improving. Shipments grew more than 21 percent in the first half of 2025, totaling 5.9 million units. The iPhone 16 was the top-selling model, helping Apple register nearly 20 percent higher shipments in the June quarter compared to last year. However, Apple still trails rivals like Vivo, which led the Indian smartphone market with a 19 percent share, while Apple captured 7.5 percent.

The buzz now shifts to Apple’s much-awaited September launch event. If timelines align, Apple will announce the event date on August 26, with the grand unveiling scheduled for September 9. Pre-orders are expected to begin on September 12, and the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max could hit stores globally, including India, on September 19. Ahead of this, the iOS 26 update is likely to roll out on September 16 for existing iPhone users.

As always, Apple’s September showcase will feature more than just iPhones. The company is tipped to introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, new AirPods Pro, a refreshed Apple TV 4K, and possibly the third-generation HomePod. Another October event will likely spotlight new Macs and iPads powered by the M5 chip.

When it comes to pricing, the base iPhone 17 is expected to start at around Rs 79,999 in India, while the iPhone 17 Air may be priced at Rs 89,999. The Pro models could see a price increase due to higher production costs and possible tariffs in the US. While Apple kept the iPhone 16 Pro lineup slightly more affordable last year, all eyes are now on how the brand balances pricing with the significant upgrades expected this year.

