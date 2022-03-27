Apple CEO Praised Students Of Tamil Nadu For Clicking Pictures Using iPhone

Apple CEO, Tim Cook recently tweeted about 40 Tamil Nadu students who used an iPhone 13 Mini to take wonderful images. The photographs are getting displayed at the Egmore Museum.

According to the Apple CEO, the pupils have captured the vibrance of their neighbourhoods. The pictures were chosen for the exhibition " A Land of Stories," which covers a wide range of topics.

The note was accompanied by a couple of photographs taken by the students. In addition, he has included his typical hashtag, "Shot On iPhone," in the post. Mr Cook on uploaded on Twitter that "Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India, captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now, their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale," reported NDTV

According to the organisers, the exhibition depicted Tamil Nadu and its stories through the eyes of these young artists. The notice on their official website explained about Tamil Nadu being a region of never-ending tales. Exploring Tamil Nadu through photographs is a terrific method to express its richness, given its different people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails.

The unfiltered perspective of the students, as well as the countless stories of Tamil Nadu, join together at the exhibition to create a captivating storey with the viewer, according to the organisers. Over the last two months, the students have been asked to document Tamil Nadu's natural and man-made legacy.

Meanwhile, people are encouraged to visit the show and discover Tamil Nadu through the eyes of the student painters, according to the organisers. The 17th of April is the last day to visit.