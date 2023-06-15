Apple Days Sale: Get discounts on iPhone 14 series and more

Amazon's Apple Days sale offers discounts on iPhones, including the iPhone 14 series. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available for ₹67,999, a 15% discount from its original price of ₹79,999.



Amazon has launched a new sale called Apple Days, which offers significant discounts on the most popular iPhones. The deal is currently ongoing and will last for a week. Those interested in purchasing the new iPhone 14 at a lower price can visit the website and take advantage of the offer before June 17.

The sale includes flat discounts on iPhones, bank card discounts and trade-in offers. Here are some discount deals available for the iPhone 14 series during Amazon's recent Apple Sale Days.

iPhone 14

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available for ₹67,999, a 15 per cent discount from its original price of ₹79,999. Similarly, the 256GB version of the iPhone 14 costs Rs 77,999, a 13 per cent discount from its actual price of Rs 89,900. Furthermore, the iPhone 14 with 512GB of storage can be purchased for ₹97,999 after an 11 per cent discount, down from its original price of ₹1,09,990.

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is also included in the discounted offers. The 128GB version of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus now costs ₹76,999, 14 per cent off its original price of ₹89,900. Also, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased for ₹86,999, reflecting a 13 per cent discount from its original price of ₹99,900 during Apple's Day sale.

iPhone 14 Pro

During the ongoing Apple sale days on Amazon, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro in its 128GB and 256GB variants, originally priced at ₹1.29,900 and ₹1.39,900, respectively, is now available at lower prices reduced from ₹1,19,999 and ₹1,34,990 respectively.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

As part of the Amazon Apple Days sale, the iPhone 14 Pro Max in 128GB variant, originally priced at ₹139,900, is now being offered at a reduced price of ₹127,999. 256GB of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, starting at ₹149,900, can be purchased for ₹143,990 during the sale.