Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max upgrades may attract buyers: Mark Gurman

Apple Event 2023: With just 24 hours left to launch Apple's next iPhone series, the smartphone industry is excited. Apple's annual event, this time called Wonderlust, will take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. As in the past, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce four iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the models are expected to remain the same as last year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive significant updates that could sway buyers towards it. Know why.



iPhone 15 Pro Max Updates

Apple's high-end iPhone models, the Pro and Pro Max, currently feature similar internal components. With the same processor, camera system and other features, the only difference between these devices is the screen size. While the Pro variant has a 6.1-inch display, the Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch panel.

However, this will change with the iPhone 15 series. Apple's high-end iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will receive significant updates that could differentiate it from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. One of the main changes is expected to be in terms of the camera. While the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature an improved camera system over its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a completely different camera technology: a periscope lens.

This new camera could offer zoom capabilities of up to 5X-6X. On the other hand, some rumours have also predicted that it will have zoom capabilities between 5x and 10x. It could be on par with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra if it reaches double figures.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this feature could attract buyers to Apple's high-end iPhone despite a price increase of between $100 and $200. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman stated that Apple will move forward with a more aggressive strategy this year with its premium iPhone models. With several upgrades, such as a titanium frame and an action button reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 5 Pro Max, Apple could convince buyers to shell out a few hundred extra dollars for top-of-the-line iPhones, especially if the price difference amounts to only a $10 to $15 increase on a payment plan.

Fall of Smartphones

Apple is launching the iPhone 15 series when the smartphone industry is going through a crisis. Smartphone export estimates have taken a hit, with experts predicting a 6 per cent drop in shipments. As a result, it is expected to be the worst year in a decade for smartphone makers. Even Apple has struggled to release more devices, claiming that "the smartphone market has been in decline for the last couple of quarters in the United States."