Apple Faces Major AI Talent Drain as Key Researchers Exit for Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic

Apple’s artificial intelligence division is facing mounting challenges after four prominent researchers departed in just one week, highlighting the fierce competition for top talent in the AI sector. The latest exits come as the iPhone maker struggles to hold its ground against rivals aggressively expanding their AI teams.

According to a Bloomberg report, Jian Zhang, who spearheaded robotics research at Apple, has officially joined Meta’s Robotics Studio under its Reality Labs division. Meta confirmed the move on Tuesday. Zhang’s group at Apple had been focused on robotics and automation in an academic context, distinct from immediate product development. His departure follows earlier turbulence in Apple’s robotics research wing—one of his team members, Mario Srouji, left in April to lead AI initiatives at Archer Aviation.

Alongside Zhang, three more researchers from Apple’s Foundation Models team—John Peebles, Nan Du, and Zhao Meng—have also resigned. People familiar with the matter revealed that Peebles and Du are headed to OpenAI, while Zhao will be joining Anthropic.

The Foundation Models group has been at the heart of Apple’s push into generative AI, driving the development of Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered tools introduced last year. However, the team has been rapidly shrinking. Nearly 10 members, including its leader Ruoming Pang, have exited in recent weeks. Pang reportedly accepted a multi-year compensation package worth around $200 million from Meta, underscoring the scale of financial offers Apple is competing against.

The timing could not be more sensitive. Apple Intelligence has received a lukewarm reception since launch, and insiders suggest Apple is debating whether to continue building models in-house or shift toward greater reliance on external AI providers. The repeated departures have reportedly dampened morale, with more employees now exploring opportunities at rival companies.

Apple’s struggle is part of a broader trend. Industry heavyweights like Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic are all engaged in a talent arms race, frequently offering salaries and incentives far beyond what Apple has been willing to match. At the same time, volatility is evident—reports indicate that some of Meta’s recent high-profile recruits have already moved on, underscoring the fluid nature of AI hiring.

The market has not overlooked these developments. Apple’s stock slipped 1.5 percent to $228.77 in New York trading on Tuesday before recovering slightly later in the day.

Zhang’s move to Meta is particularly significant given Apple’s long-term interest in robotics. Reports suggest the company has been experimenting with multiple prototypes, including a tabletop device with a movable display and a robotic arm designed for retail and manufacturing applications. Meta, meanwhile, is doubling down on robotics through Reality Labs, investing heavily in humanoid robot systems, operating frameworks, and AI-powered wearable devices such as smart glasses.

With talent defections piling up, Apple now faces a crucial test: whether it can adapt its strategy and retain the expertise needed to stay competitive in the next phase of AI innovation.