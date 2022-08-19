Apple fixes major security flaws in iPhones and Macs

Apple is releasing an "Important", which it "recommends" all iPhone, Mac and iPad users to download. Updates to iOS 15.6.1, macOS Monterey 12.5.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1, also available in India, patch two zero-day vulnerabilities that are actively exploited in the wild. If not repaired soon, attackers can hack into the system and access sensitive data. Like most other technology companies, Apple does not disclose or discuss the exact security issue until all devices are running the patched operating system (OS) version. The company is also separately rolling out an update for the Safari browser to ensure user protection. Update the version to Safari 15.6.1.

According to the official changelog, the 'CVE-2022-32894' and 'CVE-2022-32893' vulnerabilities, discovered by an anonymous researcher, affect all three Apple devices: iPhone, Mac, and iPad. The CVE-2022-32894 vulnerability is described as an "out-of-bounds write issue" and affects the kernel, the operating system's core. The 'CVE-2022-32893' is a WebKit vulnerability that can lead to arbitrary code execution if not fixed.

All end users need to know is that the vulnerabilities have a high impact status and can be exploited by attackers if discovered. Before that happens, updating your iPhone, Mac and iPad as soon as possible is recommended.

iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 are available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch ( 7th generation). To download the software manually, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 can be downloaded by going to the Apple menu > System Preferences and then Software Update. Users can also click the Apple menu: the number of available updates is displayed next to System Preferences. Apple also released iOS 16 beta 5 builds earlier this month. Brings the long-awaited battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar. Apple removed this feature after the iPhone X was released in 2018.