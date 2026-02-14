Apple Gears Up for Major Early 2026 Product Push with iPhone 17e, M5 Macs and AI Siri

Apple is preparing to kick off 2026 with a strong wave of product announcements, signaling a busy year ahead for the tech giant. Over the next few weeks, the company is expected to unveil around four new hardware products, alongside a major software upgrade that could reshape its AI strategy.

From refreshed iPhones and upgraded MacBooks to new iPads and an AI-powered Siri, Apple appears ready to expand its ecosystem with incremental yet meaningful improvements.

iPhone 17e Expected in February 2026

Leading the charge could be the iPhone 17e, which is widely tipped to debut later this month. Following the launch pattern of the previous-generation model introduced in February last year, Apple may once again target the same window.

The iPhone 17e is rumored to run on the new A19 chipset, offering improved performance while reportedly maintaining its current pricing. However, buyers should not expect premium features seen in Pro models. The device is likely to retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, skipping ProMotion 120Hz technology. It is also expected to continue with a single rear camera setup, keeping it positioned as a more affordable entry in Apple’s flagship lineup.

M5 MacBook Pro Models on the Horizon

Apple’s M5 chip family is also expected to expand with Pro and Max variants powering new MacBook Pro models. While design overhauls are unlikely this year, the internal upgrades could significantly enhance performance, particularly in artificial intelligence workloads.

The refreshed MacBook Pro lineup is expected to focus on improving efficiency and boosting AI-driven capabilities, aligning with Apple’s broader push into intelligent computing. For professionals and creators, the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could deliver notable gains without altering the familiar design language.

12th-Generation iPad to Gain A18 Chip

Apple’s most affordable iPad may soon receive a substantial hardware refresh. The upcoming 12th-generation iPad is rumored to feature the A18 chip, potentially enabling support for Apple Intelligence features.

Although the overall feature set is expected to remain modest, bringing advanced processing capabilities to the entry-level iPad could make it more appealing to students, families, and first-time buyers. A competitive price point paired with AI-ready hardware may help Apple attract a wider user base.

iPad Air Set for M4 Upgrade

The iPad Air is also likely to receive an internal upgrade, with reports suggesting a shift to the M4 chip in 2026. Similar to the MacBook Pro refresh, design changes appear unlikely. The update seems focused on delivering stronger performance rather than introducing cosmetic improvements.

With the M4 chip onboard, the iPad Air could narrow the performance gap with premium tablets while continuing to compete aggressively in its segment.

AI-Powered Siri Rollout Nears

Beyond hardware, one of the most significant developments could be the long-awaited AI-powered Siri upgrade. The enhanced voice assistant is reportedly set to debut with the iOS 26.4 beta later this month, ahead of a broader release expected in March or early April.

While not a physical product, the AI-driven Siri update could mark a pivotal step in Apple’s evolving artificial intelligence strategy, setting the tone for the company’s ambitions throughout 2026.



