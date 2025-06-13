Apple Gears Up for Smarter Siri by March 2026, Alongside Potential "Knowledge" Chatbot Launch

Apple is reportedly preparing for a major overhaul of Siri, with its next-generation AI assistant expected to debut by March 2026, according to a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The update, anticipated with iOS 26.4, marks a significant leap in Apple’s artificial intelligence ambitions, following months of delays and restructuring behind the scenes.

The new Siri, powered by Apple's in-house large language models (LLMs), is said to be far more advanced than its current version. It promises improved contextual understanding and the ability to carry out complex, multi-step tasks based on on-screen content and user data. Internally, development has faced challenges, pushing the timeline back several times. Still, the company remains committed to getting it right—even if that means taking longer.

While Apple hasn't given a firm release date, it has maintained that the new Siri will arrive "in the coming year." This ambiguous phrasing has sparked debate over whether the AI revamp would come by late 2025 or get pushed into early 2026. Gurman’s report now suggests that March 2026 is the most likely timeframe, coinciding with the usual spring iOS update cycle.

Apple initially unveiled the enhanced Siri during WWDC 2024, promising a much smarter assistant under the umbrella of "Apple Intelligence." The announcement created a buzz, especially among iPhone 16 buyers who expected the new features shortly after the launch. However, when Apple delayed the rollout earlier this March, it left many early adopters disappointed and confused.

At WWDC 2025, Apple adopted a more grounded approach. Unlike prior years, the company avoided showcasing features that were not close to launch. Most of what was announced during the keynote is already live in the first developer beta, signaling a shift toward a more cautious product strategy.

The delays reportedly stemmed from Apple's struggle to integrate a new AI system with Siri’s existing architecture. Gurman notes that the hybrid model frequently failed in testing, with error rates climbing to around 33 percent. These technical issues led to internal changes, including the reassignment of John Giannandrea, Apple’s AI chief, away from consumer products like Siri.

Despite setbacks, Apple’s vision for Siri remains ambitious. Gurman reports that the assistant’s future will include a new “app intent” framework and a more unified system architecture. Once this AI transformation is complete, Apple could also roll out a separate product currently known as “Knowledge”—a web-connected chatbot. Though still in development, it is being led by Robby Walker, former head of Siri.

Whether Knowledge becomes a standalone app remains unclear. Senior VP Greg Joswiak reportedly prefers Apple Intelligence to function as a seamless, integrated experience, rather than through a separate product.

In addition, a third initiative, nicknamed Siri-Copilot, is said to be in the works. This version of Siri would act as a background assistant—offering real-time suggestions, completing tasks proactively, and mirroring features like the Workout Buddy introduced in watchOS 26.

As Apple refines its AI ecosystem, these updates could mark a turning point in how users interact with their devices—smarter, more fluid, and deeply integrated.