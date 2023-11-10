  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Apple iOS 17.2 beta 2: How to Get the iOS 17 Developer Beta Update

Apple iOS 17.2 beta 2: How to Get the iOS 17 Developer Beta Update
x
Highlights

Apple has now released iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers. Check out how to get the iOS 17 Developer beta update.

Apple released the iOS 17.2 beta 2 update for developers just days after rolling out the iOS 17.1.1 update. How to Get the iOS 17 Developer Beta Update. You can see that only the second beta version of iOS 17.2 has been released; only registered developers can download and install it on their iPhones.

How to get the iOS 17 Developer beta update:

1. To get iOS 17 developer beta updates, sign up for Apple's developer program by visiting their sign-up page. Sign in with your Apple ID and turn on two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the registration process.

2. Open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone after becoming an official developer. Sign in with your Apple ID and accept the terms and conditions that appear. Then, go to the Downloads page.

3. You should see the iOS 17 beta downloads if you successfully joined the programme.

4. Go to Settings, General, and then Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta should automatically appear there. Tap “Install” to begin the download.

5. After a few moments and reboots, iOS 17 will be installed on your iPhone. However, there are chances that this early release may have occasional slowdowns and crashes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X