Live
- BJP-JDS leaders should put pressure on Center on drought relief, NREGA and show their commitment: DCM Shivakumar
- Karnataka HC orders for re-examination in PSI recruitment scam
- Kali Puja 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Meaning
- Marriage doesn't warrant quashing of rape, POCSO FIR: Delhi HC
- Blinken, Austin see India-US defence ties as key pillar for world peace, stability
- M&M drives with Q2 PAT of Rs 3,451.88 cr
- '167 irrigation projects in Karnataka will get Centre's approval soon': Pralhad Joshi
- ED likely to move court again on Sujay Bhadra’s voice sample test
- AP High Court adjourns hearing of CID petition on reopening of Amaravati assigned land case
- Twist in tail: BJP and Congress changes candidates for assembly polls
Just In
Apple iOS 17.2 beta 2: How to Get the iOS 17 Developer Beta Update
Apple has now released iOS 17.2 beta 2 to developers. Check out how to get the iOS 17 Developer beta update.
Apple released the iOS 17.2 beta 2 update for developers just days after rolling out the iOS 17.1.1 update. How to Get the iOS 17 Developer Beta Update. You can see that only the second beta version of iOS 17.2 has been released; only registered developers can download and install it on their iPhones.
How to get the iOS 17 Developer beta update:
1. To get iOS 17 developer beta updates, sign up for Apple's developer program by visiting their sign-up page. Sign in with your Apple ID and turn on two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the registration process.
2. Open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone after becoming an official developer. Sign in with your Apple ID and accept the terms and conditions that appear. Then, go to the Downloads page.
3. You should see the iOS 17 beta downloads if you successfully joined the programme.
4. Go to Settings, General, and then Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta should automatically appear there. Tap “Install” to begin the download.
5. After a few moments and reboots, iOS 17 will be installed on your iPhone. However, there are chances that this early release may have occasional slowdowns and crashes.