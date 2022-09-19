Apple iPhone 15 models to bring Dynamic Island

The iPhone 14 has only been available for a few days, but that's not stopping rumours from predicting about Apple's next iPhone. Supply chain analyst Ross Young says on Twitter that he hopes Apple will include Dynamic Island, the top-tier successor that currently only comes in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, in all iPhone 15 models, not just the iPhone 15 models. Pro variations (via MacRumors).



If true, this would make Dynamic Island the standard on all new iPhones, allowing it to completely replace the notch that Apple first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 (at least until Apple comes up with another design). Young also notes that the base iPhone 15 won't yet come with a 120Hz LTPO display that enables the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on display and fast ProMotion feedback, citing that the "supply chain can't support it."





Yes, Dynamic Island expected on standard models on the 15. Still not expecting 120Hz/LTPO on standard models as supply chain can't support it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 18, 2022







Dynamic Island is the pill-shaped black cutout at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro that houses the device's camera array. Apple cleverly blended cropping with the rest of the UI using animations that make the dynamic island appear larger when interacting with it. Dynamic Island displays notifications and will eventually let you monitor live activities, like sports scores or the status of your Uber ride, from the top of your screen. Adding a dynamic island to the iPhone 15 could make upgrading to next year's base model more appealing than making the small jump from the iPhone 13 to the standard iPhone 14 or the "iPhone 13S."