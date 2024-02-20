Live
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Rumored Colors: Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium
Rumours speculate on potential new colour options for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, including Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium (Titanium Yellow).
As anticipation builds for the iPhone 16 launch, rumours surrounding Apple's next-generation smartphone have been rampant. Among the buzz surrounding the iPhone 16 series design, a recent leak suggests potential new colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a post by tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter), Apple may introduce two fresh hues: Titanium Gray and Desert Titanium (also known as Titanium Yellow). The post also said, "Other possible colors are also discussed, however they seem to be less plausible and I preferred to avoid reporting them."
Reportedly, Apple is experimenting with these new colour schemes, with Desert Titanium resembling a darker iteration of the iPhone 14 Pro Gold variant and Cement Gray (Titanium Gray) reminiscent of the iPhone 6 colour. While other colour options have been discussed, their likelihood remains uncertain, as stated by the post.
However, it remains to be seen if these new colours will entirely replace the existing iPhone 15 Pro colour lineup. Apple's plans regarding colour schemes for the iPhone 16 series are yet to be confirmed. Additionally, rumours suggest a potential redesign for the iPhone 16 series, featuring a shift in vertical camera placement, igniting excitement among iPhone enthusiasts.
Furthermore, speculation extends beyond aesthetics, with rumours hinting at Apple's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the iPhone 16 series, promising new advanced features.
Nevertheless, it's important to note that these rumoured iPhone 16 Pro colour options are based on leaks and speculation, and there's no guarantee of their inclusion until Apple officially announces them. Apple has a history of keeping details about upcoming phones tightly under wraps until their official unveiling.