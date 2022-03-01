Apple iPhone SE 2020 to cost as low as Rs. 20000

The 2020 iPhone SE could see a massive price drop more like the original iPhone SE before it was discontinued. As the world prepares for the iPhone SE 3 5G, rumours now suggest that Apple could continue to sell the old iPhone SE 2020 at an even lower price. The prices are expected to drop below $200, meaning markets like India could expect to see a new iPhone in India for less than Rs. 20,000 after a long time. And all this while the iPhone SE 3 takes up space for less than Rs. 40,000.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says in one of his latest reports that the 2020 iPhone SE could see a massive price drop after the March 8 spring event. Apple will announce the iPhone SE 3 as its most affordable 5G smartphone and lower the prices of the iPhone SE 4G variant at the same time. The only reason behind this is that Apple wants to make the iPhone more accessible to attract more customers to try its other services.



iPhone SE for less than Rs. 20,000



The 2020 iPhone SE has seen big price cuts throughout its two-year life cycle. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs. 43,000, various e-commerce sales over the years have seen iPhone SE prices drop to ₹26,000. At the moment, the base 64GB variant of the iPhone SE is retailing at Rs. 30,000.

The last time an iPhone was available in India for as low as the original iPhone SE. After two years of sales, the little iPhone SE was often selling for as little as Rs. 15,000 during Flipkart sales. With the current iPhone SE, Apple would like to take on cheap Android smartphones. Although the 2020 iPhone SE lacks some of the modern features like an edge-to-edge display, large battery, and fast charging, it's still one of the fastest smartphones you can buy for its price.

Meanwhile, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to be priced under $300. The iPhone SE 3 upgrades are likely to get a chip upgrade, from the older A13 to Apple's latest A15 Bionic. Note that the A15 chip powers the iPhone 13 series at the moment and supports 5G networks. The rest of the phone is said to remain unchanged from the 2020 iPhone SE. That means you can expect to see the same 4.7-inch LCD screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom, a single rear camera, and possibly the same IP67 waterproof and dust resistance.