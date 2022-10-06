Apple is currently testing 5G in India, promises to open soon: Airtel

5G is here, and you can already access it on Airtel's network. Airtel became the first service provider to roll out 5G in India, and those in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri and Ahmedabad can enjoy 5G right now. However, there is an issue: the compatibility with 5G. For the last two years, Apple has been touting 5G support on its iPhones, and now that 5G is here, iPhones still don't support it.



Therefore, Airtel's 5G network can be accessed on most compatible 5G Android phones but not on desirable iPhone models. Airtel has now hinted that Apple is releasing an update to fix this issue with an upcoming update. In a statement to Indian Express, Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon says: "5G on iPhone is not working yet because Apple has to open it. They are promising to open it soon. Apple is currently testing 5G in India; we have set up special networks for them to test."

5G to work on iPhones soon

So even if you just bought the new iPhone 14, Airtel's 5G network won't work until Apple enables it. Please note that 5G networks are supported by iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone SE 3rd generation. Users of these iPhone models should check for an update from Apple, and once installed, 5G services will be accessible. Please note that if you are using an iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 and iPhone SE 2nd Gen, you may not be able to access 5G services as these models only support 4G LTE services. Airtel and Jio have confirmed that you need not change your SIM card to access 5G services. If your area has 5G coverage, you only need a 5G smartphone to access the fastest speeds.

As for prices, Airtel has not yet announced anything about it. It is said that Airtel's 5G services will not be much more expensive than existing 4G services, with India witnessing the cheapest 5G services. Jio, on the other hand, has confirmed that it hosts a free beta testing service for its 5G network until it covers an entire city. Jio will now offer 5G services to select customers through an invite-only system, while Airtel has no such conditions.