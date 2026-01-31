Apple May Push iPhone 18 to 2027 Amid Chip Crunch and Foldable iPhone Plans

Apple’s familiar September iPhone launch cycle may see a major shake-up this time. A fresh industry report suggests the company could postpone the standard iPhone 18, potentially pushing its release to early 2027 as it navigates rising component costs and prepares for its first foldable device.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple will delay the iPhone 18 to the first half of 2027 in order to “optimize resources and maximize revenue and profits from premium models amid surging prices for memory chips and other materials”.

For years, Apple has introduced four flagship iPhones each fall, but this strategy may evolve as the company prioritizes higher-end devices. Instead of a full lineup in 2026, Apple is reportedly focusing on premium offerings such as the Pro models and its long-rumored foldable iPhone, which is expected to require more complex manufacturing processes and new materials.

The report indicates that these technical challenges are influencing Apple’s production roadmap. Building a foldable iPhone involves intricate engineering and supply chain adjustments, which could limit the company’s ability to roll out too many models simultaneously. By staggering releases, Apple may be aiming to reduce manufacturing risks while preserving profit margins.

This isn’t the first time such a delay has been hinted at. Earlier insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, The Information, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also pointed toward a shift in Apple’s timeline, suggesting the standard iPhone 18 may not debut alongside the rest of the lineup. Some reports even claim that an “iPhone 18e” or similar variant could arrive separately in 2027.

Despite the possible delay, leaks surrounding the iPhone 18’s specifications continue to surface. The device is rumored to feature a simplified Camera Control button without a capacitive touch sensor, a move aimed at cutting costs. It may also pack 12GB of RAM, an upgrade from the current 8GB, and include an improved 24-megapixel camera compared to the existing 18MP sensor.

Meanwhile, Apple’s premium range appears to stay on schedule. At least five new models are said to be in development, including the iPhone Air 2, the standard iPhone 18, and three higher-end devices — likely the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone. However, there remains uncertainty around when the iPhone Air 2 will begin shipping.

If current reports hold true, this year’s September event may spotlight only the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the foldable model. The iPhone Air 2 is expected later, possibly alongside the iPhone 19 series in 2027, with upgrades such as a dual-camera system to justify its pricing.

As Apple balances innovation with supply chain realities, its next-generation iPhone strategy could mark one of the biggest departures from its traditional release calendar in years.