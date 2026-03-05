Apple May Use Google Cloud to Power Next-Gen Siri AI

Apple’s push into artificial intelligence could soon get a significant boost with support from Google’s cloud infrastructure. Reports suggest the tech giant is exploring ways to run its upcoming AI-powered version of Siri using servers operated by Google, highlighting a potential shift in how the company delivers advanced AI features to users.

According to a report by a famous publication, Apple has been working to develop its own AI infrastructure but is facing challenges in scaling its cloud systems to support the next generation of intelligent services. While Apple has historically preferred to handle most computing internally, the company may rely on Google’s powerful server network to ensure smooth performance and reliability for its AI tools.

The move comes as Apple accelerates its broader AI strategy. The company is preparing to introduce a major upgrade to Siri, integrating advanced generative AI capabilities designed to deliver smarter responses, deeper contextual understanding, and improved interactions across Apple devices.

Sources suggest Apple wants these AI services to operate on a dedicated server environment that aligns with its strict privacy and security standards. Instead of using Google’s existing infrastructure directly, Apple reportedly intends to deploy custom server configurations within Google’s network to maintain tighter control over user data and processing.

Industry analysts say the arrangement would allow Apple to leverage Google’s massive cloud capacity while continuing to uphold its long-standing privacy commitments. Building such infrastructure independently could take years and require enormous investments, making a partnership a practical short-term solution.

Apple is reportedly paying around $1 billion annually to Google for access to its Gemini artificial intelligence models. These models could power several new Apple Intelligence features and play a key role in the evolution of Siri across iPhones, Macs, and other devices.

However, the collaboration has sparked debate among technology observers. Some critics worry that relying on Google’s infrastructure could conflict with Apple’s traditionally independent ecosystem approach. Apple has previously emphasized that many AI features will run directly on devices rather than remote servers.

Despite those concerns, statements from Google executives indicate a deeper collaboration between the companies. Speaking about the partnership, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said:

“We are collaborating with Apple as their preferred cloud provider and to develop the next generation of Apple Foundation Models, based on Gemini technology."

The statement suggests the partnership may extend beyond simple infrastructure support and could involve deeper integration of Google’s AI capabilities within Apple’s software ecosystem.

Reports indicate the custom Gemini-powered Siri features could debut as part of the iOS 26.4 update, which is expected to roll out around March or April this year. If implemented, the upgrade could significantly enhance how users interact with Siri, bringing more conversational and intelligent responses powered by modern AI models.

For Apple, the collaboration could mark a major step in catching up with competitors that have already deployed advanced AI assistants. For users, it could mean a much smarter Siri experience across their devices.