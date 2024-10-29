Apple October 2024 Event: What's Missing for These Three Products

As Apple prepares to announce its new products this October 2024, fans and enthusiasts alike are getting anxious over the supposed unveiling of new products. But as all the hype goes, there are confirmed popular products not going to be part of this year's lineup. Here's what Apple will not be unveiling this time.

MacBook Air with M4 Chip

While Apple's MacBook Air remains a fan favourite, there won't be an upgrade to the new M4 chip in 2024. The device will continue with the M3 chip introduced earlier in March. Traditionally, Apple refreshes the MacBook Air in the spring, so an M4-powered version isn't expected until March 2025. Fans hoping for a boost in processing power will have to wait until next spring's event for the next Air update.

Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M4 Ultra Chips

Apple's powerhouse computers, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, won't be seeing upgrades to M4 Ultra chips just yet. These models operate on the M2 Ultra series, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggesting an M4 Ultra release in 2025. While a Mac Studio update could happen between March and June, the Mac Pro may not receive it until late 2025. For now, Apple's high-performance users will need to stick with the M2 family until next year.

Entry-Level iPad

The budget-friendly iPad model, or iPad 11, won't receive an update during this event. There's been speculation about the next iPad supporting Apple Intelligence, but delays have moved the expected release to spring 2025. Display analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg's Gurman confirm that while production of new panels is underway, the earliest iPad refresh will only happen in spring. With no updates in 2023, it appears Apple's entry-level tablet line will also remain unchanged this year.

What We Expect in Spring 2025

Apple plans several launches next spring, including updates for the iPhone SE 4, iPad Air, AirTag 2, and even its debut smart home display. Initially projected for release in 2024, these products align with Apple's adjusted timeline.

This October event promises some exciting announcements, but for fans of the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and entry-level iPad, the wait for updates continues. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to spring 2025 for the next generation of these popular devices.