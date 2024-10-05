Apple October Event 2024: What to Expect—iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and More

Apple's October Event 2024 is scheduled for October 28th and is expected to bring several exciting announcements, including new iPads, Macs, and software updates. Here’s what we might see.

iPad Mini 7

Apple is rumoured to unveil the iPad Mini 7 during the October event. Reports indicate that this new entry-level model will feature a faster chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, and improved camera capabilities. Additionally, industry expert Mark Gurman suggests we may see more iPads beyond just the Mini version.

M4 MacBook Pro

Leaks and insider reports indicate that Apple will announce new MacBook Pro models featuring the M4 chip. These laptops are expected to come in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. Rumours also point to the introduction of M4 Pro and M4 Max versions for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, offering users a range of power options.

M4 iMac

The iMac is also expected to see an update this year, though without major design changes. Instead, Apple is focusing on improving performance with the new M4 chip. Alongside the iMac, new accessories—such as the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad—are anticipated, featuring USB-C charging ports.

iOS 18.1 Update

Speculation is growing around the release of iOS 18.1, which may include AI-driven enhancements such as advanced writing tools and notification summaries. If the rumours are true, the rollout of iOS 18.1 could take place alongside the event, expanding the capabilities of iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new AI features.

M4 Mac Mini

After a long wait, a new Mac Mini could also be on the horizon. Reports suggest that it may feature the M4 and M4 Pro chips, offering significant performance improvements. Additionally, the upcoming Mac Mini is rumoured to include five USB-C ports, moving away from older USB-A connectivity.

Overall, Apple's October event promises exciting updates across its product line, focusing on performance improvements, new features, and more user-friendly technology.