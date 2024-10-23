Apple October Event: Launch Details and What to Expect

Apple is gearing up for its anticipated October event, which will likely unveil the M4-powered MacBook Pros, iMac, and other devices. According to reports, the event is expected to take place before October 30, when Apple will host a hands-on experience zone in Los Angeles for the media and creators to explore these new products.

Apple October Event: Date and Launch Details

Apple analyst Mark Gurman recently hinted that the company may release a pre-recorded video for the event, showcasing the M4 Macs and other anticipated products. The hands-on experience zone scheduled for October 30 suggests that new Macs could launch just before that date. With the announcement expected soon, Apple may send official invitations six days ahead of the event.

Apple is hosting a hands on experience next Wednesday in Los Angeles for media/creators. So the new Macs of course need to be announced by then. https://t.co/6sshpckmbL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 22, 2024

Apple October Event: What to Expect

Apple is expected to introduce a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chip. While the device may not feature significant design changes, it will likely include an additional Thunderbolt port, enhancing connectivity options. The tech giant is also rumoured to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, possibly powered by the advanced M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for enhanced performance.

In addition to the MacBook Pro lineup, a new generation iMac featuring the M4 chip is expected to make its debut. Apple may also introduce updated accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard alongside a revamped Mac mini equipped with the M4 and M4 Pro chips.

With these potential announcements, Apple is set to offer significant hardware upgrades, particularly in its Mac lineup, making this event one to watch for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.