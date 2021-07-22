Apple Releases iOS 14.7 with MagSafe Battery Pack Support; What's New?

Apple has released iOS 14.7 as the latest software update for all supported iPhone models. The new version of iOS arrives almost a couple of months after the release of iOS 14.6 which was released in May. The iOS 14.7 update provides support for the MagSafe battery pack and includes a list of enhancements. Along with the iOS update, Apple has brought watchOS 7.6 and tvOS 14.7 as two of its new software releases. The watchOS update particularly brings support for the ECG app and irregular heart rate notifications to an additional 30 regions.

iOS 14.7: What's New?

One of the biggest changes iOS 14.7 brings is support for the MagSafe battery pack that was released earlier this month. The software addition is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini. Basically, it is meant to provide the battery status of the MagSafe battery pack on the home screen of your iPhone.

The iOS 14.7 update also updates the Home app with the ability to manage timers on the HomePod. It also includes an up-to-date podcast library so that users can choose to watch all the shows or just the shows you watch.

Apple has also introduced an Apple card family feature through iOS 14.7 to allow users to combine credit limits and share co-ownership accounts with existing Apple card users. The update also expands the air quality information in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea and Spain.

In addition to the new features, iOS 14.7 fixes some known bugs. These include the one that makes the playlist menu option for sharing in Apple Music missing and the other that unexpectedly stops lossless audio playback from Dolby Atmos and Apple Music. There is also a fix for the bug that made the battery service message disappear after restarting some iPhone 11 models for Rs 52,900. Additionally, the update addresses an issue where Braille displays were displaying invalid information when composing email messages.

There may also be some security fixes as part of the iOS 14.7 update that is not yet detailed on Apple's security page. Apple may have released iOS 14.7 as its latest update in the iOS 14 family as it is working to bring iOS 15 in the near future. The new version of iOS was unveiled at WWDC last month with a host of FaceTime and iMessage features. Tags: Apple, iOS 14.7