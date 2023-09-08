Apple releases iOS 16.6.1 security update; what's new

Apple released iOS 16.6.1 with critical security fixes for two actively exploited vulnerabilities: one in the ImageIO framework and another in Wallet. Citizen Lab reported that these vulnerabilities allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code via malicious images or attachments.

Notably, the California-based tech giant acknowledges researchers and urges users to update as soon as possible, while iOS 17 is expected to be announced on September 12 without introducing new features in iOS 16.6.1.

The initial vulnerability lies within the ImageIO framework, posing a potential threat of arbitrary code execution when processing a maliciously crafted image. The second vulnerability resides in Wallet, which creates a similar risk of arbitrary code execution when opening a maliciously crafted attachment.

To protect your iPhone against these security vulnerabilities, installing the iOS 16.6.1 update quickly is essential.

According to a TechCrunch report, Citizen Lab, a research organization specializing in government malware, has identified an actively exploited zero-click vulnerability used to distribute the Pegasus spyware developed by NSO Group. Pegasus is known to have been allegedly employed by various governments worldwide to target people such as civil society activists, journalists and members of the opposition.

"The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim," Citizen Lab stated in a blog post.

Apple expressed its appreciation for the efforts of security researchers who brought security flaws and vulnerabilities to its attention. Apple's security updates page acknowledged the assistance provided by The Citizen Lab at the Munk School at the University of Toronto.

The iOS 16.6.1 update is available for all eligible iPhones and iPads. To start the installation of this update, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. It is important to note that iOS 16.6.1 does not introduce new features. The next major update, iOS 17, is scheduled to be released in September, as mentioned above.



