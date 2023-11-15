Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 3 for iPhones; Features, How to get it

A week after the iOS 17.2 beta 2 release, Apple released the third beta version for developers. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been continually refining iOS 17 since its release in September, fixing bugs and glitches that have plagued iPhones. Some new features have also been added, including the new Journal app. It's important to note that only the third developer beta has been released, and the iOS 17.2 update is not yet accessible to the public. But if you are a registered developer, know how to get the iOS 17.2 beta 3 update.

About iOS 17.2 beta 3

Until now, Apple has charged a fee of $99 per year for a developer account. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has shaken things up this year by giving registered developers free iOS 17 developer beta access. That means anyone can become a registered developer and get access to the latest update of iOS 17.2 beta 3.

The iOS 17.2 beta 3 update brings several improvements to iPhone features. Users can now choose to add songs to the music library in Apple Music when they are selected as favourites. You can also turn off online predictions in keyboard settings. FaceTime will also display a warning when you join a call with a person on your blocked list. The Photos app now asks permission to access your music library, and you can select songs to create Memories.

How to get the iOS 17.2 beta 3 update

1. To get iOS 17 developer beta updates, sign up for Apple's developer program by visiting their sign-up page. Sign in with your Apple ID and turn on two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the registration process.

2. Once you are an official developer, open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone. Sign in with your Apple ID and accept the terms and conditions. Then, go to the Downloads page.

3. you should see the iOS 17 beta downloads if you successfully joined the program.

4. Go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta should automatically appear there. Tap "Install" to begin the download.

5. After a few moments and reboots, your iPhone will have iOS 17 installed.

Please note that this early release may have occasional slowdowns and crashes.