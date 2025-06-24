Apple Restores Finder Icon in macOS Tahoe 26 After Backlash

Apple has quietly addressed a highly-discussed design change in its latest macOS update—one that sparked more backlash than applause among Mac enthusiasts. In the second developer beta of macOS Tahoe 26, the company has restored the classic Finder icon to its traditional color layout, reversing a tweak introduced in the initial beta that left users scratching their heads.

The change is part of Apple’s broader Liquid Glass design overhaul, which was unveiled at WWDC 2025 as a key aesthetic update in macOS 26. The sleek and reflective style has been applied system-wide to deliver a more polished, modern user experience. However, when it came to the beloved Finder icon, Apple’s bold design experiment didn’t go over well.

In the first beta version of macOS Tahoe 26, developers noticed that Apple had flipped the blue and white sections of the iconic smiling Finder face—a move many described as jarring and unnecessary. “An outrage!” exclaimed Jay Peters, a technology editor at The Verge, capturing the sentiment of many loyal Mac users who’ve come to appreciate the icon's familiar look as a visual anchor of macOS.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Apple to pivot. The second beta version, released on June 24, restores the Finder icon to its original blue-left, white-right orientation. “Apple has seen reason,” Peters remarked in his coverage, pointing out that tradition won out in this design debate. A comparison published by 9to5Mac visually confirms the reversal, offering side-by-side shots of the original, the altered version, and the now-restored icon.

But the Finder icon wasn’t the only thing Apple tweaked in its latest beta. macOS 26 beta 2 also introduces a new option to restore a background to the menu bar, a feature aimed at improving visibility and legibility—a subtle but welcome change for those who found the translucent look difficult to read.

Meanwhile, similar usability improvements are being made in iOS 26. The latest developer beta for Apple’s mobile OS includes a refreshed Control Center design that enhances clarity, aligning with Apple's apparent focus on better accessibility and user-friendly visuals across its platforms.

While the Liquid Glass design language is a bold and largely well-received update, Apple’s quick course correction with the Finder icon shows that user feedback still matters—even in the tiniest pixels of the user interface. For Mac traditionalists, it's a reassuring nod to the importance of visual consistency and familiarity, even as the OS evolves.

As the beta testing cycle continues, more refinements are likely before macOS Tahoe 26 officially rolls out later this year. But for now, the Finder is smiling once again—just the way it should.