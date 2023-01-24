Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 for iPhones in India; How to download, Eligible iPhones list

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.3 to iPhone users worldwide, and the update is now available in India. The update brings a collection of new features and fixes some known issues. For example, the latest version of iOS for all users includes support for the recently released HomePod (2nd generation) and external security keys to enable 2FA (two-factor authentication). The iOS 16.3 update includes a new Unity wallpaper to honour African-American history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the United States. In addition, Apple is also rolling out iPadOS 16.3 for iPad, macOS Ventura 13.2 for Apple Mac and WatchOS 9.3 for Apple Watch.



How to download iOS 16.3

Users can manually download by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. The latest iOS 16.3 is also available for Indian users, and the update is around 800MB in size.

Eligible iPhones list

iOS 16.3 is available on

- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X

- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

- iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iOS 16.3 Features

The most important feature that iOS 16.3 unlocks is the 2FA security feature. Two-factor authentication via foreign keys isn't new, but many privacy enthusiasts will appreciate the support. The official changelog says: "Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices.".

Apple and other big tech companies like Google and Microsoft have advocated for a passwordless future, where users can use biometric information in addition to security keys created using FIDO guidelines. Apple is also a member of the FIDO alliance. iOS 16.3 also fixes issues with Freeform, the home lock screen widget, the lock screen, carplay, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple says that SOS emergency calls now require holding down the side button with the volume up or down button and then releasing it to prevent "inadvertent emergency calls." As mentioned earlier, Apple has also released new Mac, iPad, and Watches updates. Users can head to Settings to check for new system updates.