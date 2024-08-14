Apple Rolls Out iOS 18 Public Beta 4: Key Updates and How to Install

Apple has just released iOS 18 Public Beta 4, introducing several new features and improvements for iPhone users. This update follows a series of recent rollouts, including iOS 18 Developer Beta 6 and iOS 18.1 Beta 2, and updates for iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.



iOS 18 Public Beta 4 Updates

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 Public Beta 4 is the revamped Bluetooth control in the Control Center. Previously, Bluetooth was grouped with Wi-Fi, Airplane Mode, and AirDrop, limiting customization. Now, Apple has made it possible to add a standalone Bluetooth toggle, allowing users more flexibility in organizing their Control Center. This change not only frees up space but also enhances the convenience of accessing frequently used settings.

In addition to the Bluetooth update, Apple has addressed a cosmetic issue with dark mode icons in notifications. Earlier beta versions displayed Light Mode icons, creating an inconsistent look across the system. With this update, icons in dark mode notifications now appear as intended, providing a more cohesive user experience.

The Apple Music app has also seen some layout adjustments, and users can now further customize icons based on their chosen wallpaper, offering a more personalized interface.

How to Install iOS 18 Public Beta 4

If you’re interested in trying out iOS 18 Public Beta 4, you’ll need to ensure your iPhone is compatible (iPhone XS and later). Here’s how to install the update:

1. Sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program.

2. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

3. Go to General > Software Update.

4. Tap on Beta Updatesand select iOS 18 Public Beta.

5. Return to Software Update and tap Update Nowto install the new beta version.

This update brings convenient enhancements, making it an exciting release for those eager to explore iOS 18's evolving features.