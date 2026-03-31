Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.5 Developer Beta 1 with Maps Enhancements and RCS Encryption Testing

Apple has officially released the first developer beta of iOS 26.5, offering a mix of incremental features and under-the-hood improvements for supported iPhones. While the update does not include the widely anticipated Siri enhancements, it still delivers meaningful tweaks across apps like Maps, Messages, and the App Store.

According to reports, the latest build (23F5043g) is currently limited to developers, with a public beta rollout expected in the coming weeks.

Smarter Apple Maps experience

One of the most noticeable additions in this update comes to Apple Maps. The app now features a “Suggested Places” section, designed to surface trending locations based on nearby activity and users’ recent searches. This feature appears directly within the search tab, making it easier to discover restaurants, stores, and other points of interest without manually typing queries.

Additionally, backend changes hint that Apple is preparing to introduce ads within Maps. These ads could be tailored based on user location, browsing behaviour, and search activity—aligning with Apple’s earlier plans to expand advertising in its ecosystem.

RCS encryption returns to testing

Another key highlight is the return of end-to-end encryption testing for RCS messaging. This feature had previously appeared in the iOS 26.4 beta but did not make it into the final release. With iOS 26.5 developer beta 1, Apple is once again experimenting with encrypted RCS messages, although it remains unclear whether it will be included in the stable version.

App Store billing changes in development

The update also points to potential changes in subscription models on the App Store. Developers may soon be able to offer monthly billing plans tied to a 12-month commitment. While details are still limited, this could provide more flexibility in how subscriptions are structured for both developers and users.

EU-focused features and system tweaks

In the European Union, Apple continues testing features related to third-party accessories. These include support for Live Activities on external devices, as well as improvements to notifications and proximity pairing. There is no confirmed timeline for a wider rollout.

Beyond these changes, iOS 26.5 beta introduces several smaller enhancements:

Accessories like Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad remain connected via Bluetooth even when plugged in

A new Inuktitut keyboard has been added

Apple Books may receive a “Year in Review 2026” feature with reading achievements

Improved controls for sharing message attachments when transferring data from iPhone to Android

Supported devices and update process

The beta update is available across a wide range of iPhones, from the iPhone 11 series to the latest models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer).

Developers can install the update by enrolling in the Apple Developer program, ensuring their Apple ID is linked, and navigating to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates on their device.



