Apple spotted recording an iPhone 15 tour video, launch expected on September 12

The iPhone 15 is on the verge of its big unveiling, and while Apple has yet to reveal an official release date, leaks have pointed to the next-generation iPhones arriving on September 12. It's less than three weeks from now. In addition, the design, specifications and other things have also been leaked online about the upcoming iPhone 15, leaving nothing to be imagined. But many Apple fans are still eagerly waiting for Apple to reveal details. To add to the excitement, a TikTok user named Cris Martinez posted a video suggesting that Apple has started creating promotional videos for the 2023 iPhones.



The video, first seen by 9to5Mac, suggests that Apple has begun filming a promotional campaign next to Antara's flagship store in bustling Mexico City. What is particularly intriguing about this campaign is the presence of the same actor who previously gave tours for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. He is now seen shooting for Apple in a new ad just weeks before the iPhone 15. Apple's most significant series. This hints that the tech giant is gearing up for launch, and this campaign could be tied to the highly anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro walkthroughs.





The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to have a new periscope lens, so Apple could use Mexico City to showcase camera samples with higher optical zoom. The new model is said to support up to 5-6x optical zoom. In the past, these campaigns featured the actor strolling with the latest iPhones through iconic locations in New York and California. If Apple has chosen Mexico City this time, it would mean a significant change since it would be the first international destination to exhibit these guided tours, providing a detailed overview of the new features of each new generation of iPhone.

iPhone 15: Leaked specifications and features

The standard versions are rumoured to have 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro series models. This update would significantly improve the 12-megapixel sensors found in previous iPhone models. The standard model offers a 3,877mAh battery, which would vastly improve over the 3,279mAh unit seen in the iPhone 14.

Apple will likely equip the iPhone 15 with its flagship A16 chipset from last year because the new A17 chip will be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 could have a 6.1-inch display, similar to the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14. It's widely rumoured that Apple will finally offer the Dynamic Island notch with standard models, so all iPhone 15s can be expected to feature this design.