Apple starts bulk production of iPhone 15 series display with Samsung
Apple has reportedly started bulk production of the iPhone 15 series display, with Samsung as the leading supplier.
As per reports, Apple has started bul;k production of its iPhone 15 series display. According to a report by The Elec, a South Korean publication, Apple's display supplier Samsung has started mass-producing the panels. OLED for new smartphones. It says that Apple has given Samsung Display approval for the production of four different OLED panels for the iPhone 15 series.
As Apple's primary supplier of OLED panels, Samsung Display will be responsible for manufacturing displays for all four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The report states that the iPhone 15 launch is proceeding as scheduled for September. Unlike the previous year, when the iPhone 14 series faced delays due to the pandemic, Apple plans to introduce and launch the iPhone 15 series within its usual time frame.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently stated that Apple would use new technology with the display on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to create the company's "dream iPhone" that is truly all-screen. Apple is expected to use a new technology called "Low-Pressure Injection Overmolding" or "LIPO" to reduce the bezel size on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models from 2.2mm to 1.5mm. The process was first used on the Apple Watch Series 7 to increase the size of the screen and make the bezels thinner and is also expected to make its way to iPad devices.
All Apple iPhone 15 series phones are expected to come with the Dynamic Island feature. It's currently available on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple may also include a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max with up to 10x optical zoom, upping the current 2.5x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The next iPhones are expected to be powered by the faster A16 chip based on a 3nm process. Apple is likely to reveal the new iPhone 15 series in early September. When it comes to price, the company can increase the price of the Pro models by as much as $200.