Apple Sued for Misleading Ads on iPhone 16 AI Features

Apple Inc. is facing a lawsuit over allegations of misleading advertising related to its AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in San Jose, seeks class-action status and compensation for consumers who purchased iPhones and other Apple devices expecting the advertised AI capabilities.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024, Apple introduced Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features set to enhance Siri and other functionalities on iPhone 16 and newer Apple devices. The company initially projected the launch of these updates with iOS 18.4, but subsequent delays pushed the timeline indefinitely. Despite the setbacks, Apple continued advertising the features for months.

The lawsuit claims that Apple misrepresented its AI capabilities, misleading customers into upgrading their devices based on the assumption that these features would be available upon release. Plaintiffs argue that Apple’s promotional campaigns created unrealistic consumer expectations, leading to unnecessary purchases of new iPhones and iPads.

The complaint highlights Apple’s failure to deliver on its promises, stating that Apple Intelligence and the expected Siri enhancements were marketed extensively but remained unavailable at launch. Plaintiffs assert that Apple continued promoting these capabilities despite knowing they would not be ready in time. While Apple later acknowledged the delays, the advertisements had already influenced millions of buyers.

“Apple’s marketing led consumers to believe that these transformative AI features would be fully functional at launch,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, buyers received devices that lacked the advertised capabilities, significantly diminishing their expected value.”

The lawsuit comes amid reports of internal dissatisfaction within Apple regarding the progress of Apple Intelligence. CEO Tim Cook has reportedly questioned AI chief John Giannandrea’s ability to execute product development. According to Bloomberg, Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of Vision Products and the driving force behind Apple Vision Pro, has been reassigned to lead the Siri team.

Apple has struggled to keep pace with competitors integrating generative AI into consumer products. While companies like OpenAI and Google continue advancing AI-powered assistants, Apple has reportedly considered third-party integrations, including ChatGPT, to remain competitive.

Initial reports suggested that Apple Intelligence-powered Siri updates would launch in mid-2025. However, Apple’s AI team now anticipates that these features may not be available until iOS 20, potentially delaying the release until 2027.