Apple to Discontinue 10 Products: From Apple Watch Series 9 to these iPhones; Find the Complete List

This fall, Apple has introduced sweeping changes to its product lineup, discontinuing several popular devices while unveiling new innovations. If you’re a fan of Apple’s offerings, here’s a rundown of the 10 products no longer available directly from the Apple Store and where you can still find deals on some of them.

An Eventful Fall for Apple Apple’s September event and the subsequent release of the iPad mini 7 in mid-October brought a wave of new devices to its lineup. Apple phased out these older products, leaving many fans looking for alternative options. While Apple no longer sells these items, third-party retailers continue to offer discounts on previous-generation models, providing opportunities to snag a deal.

The 10 Discontinued Products

1. Apple Watch Series 9

The thinner Apple Watch Series 10 replaced the Series 9, which is available at discounted prices. However, the Series 10, starting at $329, is a better choice for most buyers.

2. FineWoven iPhone Cases

Apple’s eco-friendly FineWoven cases, introduced as an alternative to leather, were discontinued for iPhone 16 models due to quality concerns. However, FineWoven MagSafe wallets and Apple Watch bands remain available. You can still find discounted FineWoven cases for iPhone 15, such as a $29 option for the iPhone 15 Plus.

3. iPad Mini 6

With the launch of the iPad mini 7, Apple retired the iPad mini 6. The latest model features upgrades like Apple Intelligence, compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro, and a fix for the jelly scrolling issue. While deals on the iPad mini 6 are scarce, the iPad mini 7 is available for $459.

4. iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max

As expected with new releases, Apple replaced the iPhone 15 Pro models with the iPhone 16 series. Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro models are available, such as a 128GB version for $725 and a 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max for $864 on Amazon.

5. iPhone 13

Introduced in 2021, the iPhone 13 was retired after a price drop. Refurbished units in excellent condition start at $372 for unlocked models.

6. Lightning Magic Accessories

Apple transitioned its Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard to USB-C, discontinuing the Lightning versions. Discounts on Lightning accessories include a $20-off deal on the Magic Trackpad.

7. Lightning AirPods

Apple’s transition to USB-C saw the retirement of Lightning-equipped AirPods, including AirPods 2, 3, and AirPods Max. The USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are now available for $189, while AirPods 4 with noise cancellation start at $119.

8. M3 MacBook Pro

The release of the M4 MacBook Pro marked the end of the M3 MacBook Pro. The newer models boast enhanced performance, but you can still find the base M3 model for $1,299 at Best Buy.

9. M2 Mac Mini

Apple’s October redesign of the Mac mini, featuring M4/M4 Pro chipsets and expanded RAM options, rendered the M2 Mac mini obsolete. While standout deals on the M2 model are limited, the M4 Mac mini comes for $579 on Amazon.

10. M3 iMac

The updated M4 iMac offers superior performance and additional features, leading to the discontinuation of the M3 iMac. Deals on the M3 version are still available, with the M4 iMac priced at $1,199 after discounts.

Finding Deals on Discontinued Products

While these products are no longer sold by Apple, savvy shoppers can still find deals through third-party retailers. Many discounted and refurbished models offer excellent value, especially if you don’t mind missing out on the latest features.