Apple to launch iPhone 15 Pro Max and new iPhone 15 Ultra

A new rumour is making the rounds as we get closer to the next Apple event, which will be the launch pad for the iPhone 15 series. Some people are discussing the possibility of Apple launching a new iPhone this month, the iPhone 15 Ultra. Most previous rumours had suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would likely be renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra. Still, a leak suggests the possibility of an entirely new smartphone being released. We are not sure how far it is likely to happen.



According to a tipster named Majin Bu (as reported by AppleInsider), there's a chance we'll see these two new iPhone models. Surprisingly, both phones are rumoured to have quite similar features. However, the iPhone 15 Ultra is said to come with more RAM (which is what makes your phone run smoother) and more storage space, Techradar reported.

What's in store for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra?

Here's the scoop: the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have 6GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Ultra could boast 8GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of storage. Plus, it's supposed to have some "sophisticated camera upgrades." Now, you may be wondering about the price. If these rumours are confirmed, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to cost $100 more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both phones are rumoured to have a large 6.7-inch display.

However, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding these claims and whether both phones will be launched together. On one side, it seems unlikely that Apple would add a new phone so similar to an existing one, especially when they usually have four different models. And let's remember that the informant, Majin Bu, has not always been the most reliable source of information. Other trusted Apple experts, like Mark Gurman, think we'll miss these two new models this year. But there is still a chance they will arrive next year.

We know that the names "iPhone 15 Pro Max" and "iPhone 15 Ultra" have been floating around for a while. This suggests that Apple could test these phones internally, even if they still need to show their cards. Apple already has an extremely expensive 'Ultra' smartwatch, and the iPhone 'Ultra' may fit nicely.