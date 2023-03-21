Apple to launch its first retail store in India; Find details

Apple will reportedly launch its first retail store in India next month. The company sells Apple devices through its official e-store, which got launched in India in 2020. The tech giant is already known to be working on offline stores in Mumbai and Delhi. A new report from The Economic Times notes that the store in Mumbai will open in April, followed by Delhi between April and June.



The report further adds that Apple will open its first store at Mumbai's Jio World Drive mall (Bandra East) and its second at Delhi's Select Citywalk mall (Saket). The space in Mumbai will reportedly be larger and span 22,000 sqft, while the store in Delhi will be spread over 10,000 sqft. Citing an anonymous industry executive, the publication notes that "fit-outs for both stores have been completed."

Deirdre O'Brien- Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, is expected to attend the store's launch event in Mumbai. Still, it's unclear if Apple CEO Tim Cook will also be in attendance.

Notably, the official Apple India website for job postings lists multiple positions for Apple retail stores in "various locations within India." These are new listings as of March 21, 2023. Apple is looking for Operations Experts, Technical Specialists, and Store Managers (Genius). Whereas Apple is reportedly freezing hiring on the corporate side as part of its cost-cutting measures to avoid layoffs.

The India-specific Apple Store is long overdue as it not allows the company to sell Apple products but also broadens awareness of the brand and the device. Apple hosts "Today at Apple" sessions in offline stores abroad, where it joins hands with creators to teach customers how to use iPads or iPhones to generate professional-grade content. The company has organized some online sessions in India. Recently, he hosted the first "Today at Apple" offline event at India Art Fair 2023 in Delhi.

For Apple, India is becoming a crucial market. One report claimed that Apple might have a dedicated India section in its quarterly earnings report. Apple highlights revenue by dividing the market into four halves. Figures for India are part of its Europe category, along with the Middle East and Africa. Other markets include the Americas, Greater China, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific.