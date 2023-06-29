Apple to launch the Watch Ultra 2 later in 2023: Analyst Mark Gurman 

Apple's most expensive smartwatch is likely to get a new variant soon. Apple analyst Mark Gurman said Apple would likely release a new version of its smartwatch called the Watch Ultra 2 later this year. Gurman reported this information via Bloomberg, and he is known for providing accurate details about Apple products before they are released.

The Watch Ultra 2 is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone Series 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 models at Apple's fall event. It will be the successor to the original Apple Watch Ultra, launched last year as the first watch company's rugged smartphone.

Gurman also mentioned that the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 would feature a new smartwatch processor. Series 8 models currently use the S8 SiP chipset, similar to the S6 chipset introduced in the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. However, the new S9 chipset is expected to be built on a more advanced process of 4 or 5 nanometers which will improve battery life and performance compared to the previous 7-nanometer process.

While the upcoming Watch Ultra 2 isn't expected to have any significant hardware upgrades, a future model scheduled for release in 2025 will, according to a previous report, feature a MicroLED display developed in-house by Apple. Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce new mixed-reality headsets in the Vision series in 2025, including features like Fitness+ integration and a more affordable model.

Gurman also mentioned that new Mac models with the M3 chipset are expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Newer iPad Pro and Air models may also feature this upgraded processor. In addition, Apple is in the early stages of developing other products, such as the third generation of AirPods Pro and smart home equipment, including a new smart display. Gurman had previously discussed developing a cheaper Apple Vision Pro AR headset version.

While the next model may not have significant hardware upgrades, future iterations are expected to include a MicroLED display. Apple also has plans to release new Mac models, iPad Pro and Air models, AirPods Pro, smart home gear, and a more affordable version of the Vision Pro AR headphones in the coming years.