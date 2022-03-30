Apple to no longer repair iPhones labelled as missing

Apple stores and authorized service providers no longer repair iPhones that have been reported missing through the GSMA's device registry, as per an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. Apple now requires repair technicians to deny users a repair if they are notified of its missing status on the MobileGenius or GSX systems they use to serve customers.



The GSMA Device Registry is a database of device serial numbers with information about the status of each device. For example, if someone reports your phone stolen to the police, authorities can flag the device through the GSMA, which can help repair providers identify a device as lost if it ever arrives at your store.

Apple's new policy is prepared to prevent its repair providers from fixing phones that may have fallen into the wrong hands. It builds on their existing rules that prohibit technicians from removing the activation lock on a device unless the customer will be able to provide proof that they have purchased it. Apple will also refuse to repair if users put their device into Lost Mode through the Find My app, which locks the device and displays contact information on the lock screen. Apple has yet to publicly confirm MacRumors' findings.