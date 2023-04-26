Apple to offer AI-powered health benefits and emotion tracker

Apple Inc. is well known for its innovative products and services, particularly in health and wellness. Apple has a history of introducing apps and devices that help people manage their health and save lives. Now Apple is again pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI. The company is reportedly developing a new health coaching service powered by artificial intelligence and emotion-tracking technology. These new features may provide users with a more personalized approach to their health and wellness.



According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is set to launch a new training service codenamed Quartz. This service aims to help users to exercise, improve their eating practices, and sleep better. The motto behind the service is to use artificial intelligence and data from an Apple Watch to create personalized training programs tailored to individual users. However, the initiatives have yet to be announced and are expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Apple's move toward making a new health coaching service is part of a broader push to make health featurArtificial intelligencees central to its devices, notably the Apple Watch. Apple's latest efforts in this area include extending the health app to the iPad and introducing features that may help users with vision problems.

The reports note that Apple's Quartz initiative is similar to LumiHealth, a fitness and wellness service launched in partnership with the Singapore government in 2020. Unlike LumiHealth, which paid out monetary prizes to users who kept healthy, Apple's new internal service will have a monthly fee and will be its application. The project is pushed by various groups at Apple, including its health, Siri and AI teams and its services division. The service aims for next year but could eventually be cancelled or postponed.

Meanwhile, Apple reportedly plans to introduce an iPad version of its iPhone Health app, allowing users to view their health data, including EKG results, in a larger format. This change will be included in iPadOS 17 later this year. The iPad version of the health app aims to increase the app's popularity in healthcare settings, where tablets are widely used.

The report also shares that Apple may add new tools for tracking emotions and managing vision conditions, such as myopia, to its health app this year. The first version of the emotion tracker will enable users to record their moods, answer questions about their daily life, and track their results over time. In the future, Apple also hopes to use algorithms to identify a user's mood based on their speech, typed words, and other device data.